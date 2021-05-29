Famous Pan Africanist, PLO Lumumba to Deliver Key Note Address at BWS Africa Rebirth Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

Famous Pan Africanist Patrick Loch Otieno (PLO) Lumumba will deliver a keynote speech at the highly anticipated Black Wall Street Resurrection event, Chairman Charles Lambert has announced.

The Black Wall Street community will hold The Resurrection Event; Africa’s Rebirth on the 31st May and 1st June 2021 in Kampala.

Mr. Lambert said: “We have received an official letter from the one and only PLO Patrice Lumumba. Africa’s living legend on his decision to provide video-based analytical comparison of the work of Adam Smith, founder of capitalism, and Charles N Lambert, founder of Compassionate Capitalism.

Honour Indeed happening at the resurrection of the BWS and Africa Rebirth. Africa First”.

The event is a commemoration of the 100 years old racist capitalists attack the Black Wall Street Community in North Tulsa Oklahoma where over 300 souls were killed and over 1000 businesses lost.

This event was the worst kind of racist attack on American soil and though efforts were made by the state of Oklahoma to bury this historic event, voices of survivors and descendants of the massacred have risen quite recently demanding for justice.

The man behind this resurrection, Charles N. Lambert was in Tulsa OK in 2002 when he accidentally strayed to the North of the city and learnt of the horrible story of the destruction of the prosperity of a people only because they came from Africa. He swore to rebuild the community though he wasn’t sure exactly how he would do it.

Lambert is an innovator and a philosopher among other things so he created a new economic system called Compassionate Capitalism.

Charles Lambert formed this new economic system through a combination of empathy driven innovations and the Trap and Reinvest philosophy of the ancient Black Wall Street community.

He also wrote the complete blueprint document for the Rebirth of Africa through the implementation of Compassionate Capitalism meaning the Resurrection of the Black Wall Street will also be the Rebirth of Africa.

In 2019, in his capacity as leader of Africa’s first economic war for economic independence, Lambert prophesied that at the 100th anniversary, the Black Wall Street which was destroyed will rise again like the Phoenix but this time on African soil where it cannot be touched by Racist capitalist ever again.

This is the very first ideological transfer from Africans in diaspora to Africa. This is the first time that Africa is listening to black America and enacting a whole new beginning based on ideologies as African Americans not based on Europeans.

This event will reconnect African Americans to their motherland though no one ever really knew how to go about it, Lambert wrote the rebirth document and made Black America become the corner stone for a new Super Power Africa.

PLO Lumumba- born 17 July 1962- is a Kenyan who served as the Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission from September 2010 to August 2011.

Since 2014, Lumumba has been the Director of The Kenya School of Law. An eloquent lawyer, Lumumba earned his LL.B and LL.M degrees at the University of Nairobi. His LL.M thesis is titled National Security And Fundamental Rights. Additionally, Lumumba holds a PhD in Laws of the Sea from the University of Ghent in Belgium. Lumumba is a staunch Pan-Africanist and has delivered several powerful speeches alluding to or about African solutions to African problems.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: