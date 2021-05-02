Family storm Police H/Q over job seeker murdered in Akwa Ibom [video]

Kindly Share This Story:

…as police grants them access to check corpse

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The family of late Miss Iniobong Umoren, the job seeker murdered in Akwa Ibom State over the weekend, Sunday, stormed the police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, demanding to see the corpse of the deceased.

Some of them in a viral video on social media lamented that they were not involved in the matter, insisting that seeing the corpse would convince them if their sister was actually the person murdered or not .

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, said the family members came to the police to demand for update on the murder of the deceased.

He assured that as far as the matter was concerned that no stone would be left unturned to ensure justice for the victim.

His words, “All I know is that they were at the Headquarters today and I have addressed them and they have gone. They actually came for update, I issued a release on the matter, and I have given them the update and they happily left.

“And even as I speak the Commissioner of Police has granted that they should proceed to the morgue because one of the issues raised was that they want to know whether the girl talked about was actually their sister. Of course we needed to preserve the corpse.

“And the CP has ordered that they should be granted unhindered access to the corpse of the deceased. They were happy and they commended the effort of the police and I think we have done our bit”

It could be recalled that late Miss Iniobong Umoren was lured by a 20-year-old job scammer and suspected serial rapist identified as Frank Akpan from Nung Ikot Obio, in Uruan local government area who later murdered her in cold blood.

However, the suspect who buried his victim in a shallow grave in his father’s compound has been arrested by the police.

Watch video below…

Source: Twitter

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: