Excitement as Princess Ronke Ademiluyi’s Africa Fashion week London returns in style

One of the world’s most glamorous fashion events, Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) is set to light up the fashion world with a magnificent return in August, 2021.

The colorful fashion event, an initiative of Princess Ronke Ademiluyi is making a grand return for its 11th edition after coronavirus pandemic break ,which practically shut down the world.

AFWL will see the return of live catwalk shows, the organisers has announced.

According to the organisers in a statement, this year’s edition will also feature a virtual and live-action hybrid event, spiced up with a mix of digital activations, exhibitions and presentations.

It stated further, “Though the event will enjoy the privilege of a physical presence but it will be only for a slimmed-down audience. However, the new arrangement will have no effect on the exciting lineup of events which included , catwalk shows, business talks forum with high-level speakers, masterclasses on African textile-making techniques and so much.

“Also, exhibitors at this year’s AFWL will enjoy the luxury of digital activations on AFWL big screens and global exposure via live streaming and other new media platforms. The mix of innovative and exclusive multimedia content from virtual designers and brand partners, live talks and demonstrations will help to support the global roster of African designers, particularly those hard hit by coronavirus pandemic. The goal is to bring together fashion and technology, and enhanced sustainability and heritage.”

AFWL is one of the major promoters of African fashion on the international scene and has become a platform for African-inspired emerging designers to attain greatness.

Expected to grace the August 13th and 14th events slated for Freemasons’ Hall, at 60 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5AZ included top flight celebrities, captains of industries and other high flying dignitaries.

There will also be plenty of African delicacies and drinks, and plenty of exciting activities as assured by the organisers.

Lined up for this year’s AFWL included: digital presentations, exhibition shopping halls, fashion business talks, black creative history presentations and Adire (tie-dye) textile classes, amongst others.

Princess Ademiluyi who is also the co-founder of Adire Oodua Textile Hub will be offering a variety of tie dye workshops and classes at the event.

