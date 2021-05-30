Ex-President Jonathan mourns former political adviser, Gulak

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed shock over the death of his former political adviser, Ahmed Gulak, who was killed by unknown assailants in Owerri, Imo State.

The former President described his death as a painful loss, noting that the deceased was a loyal public servant and dedicated patriot.

In a statement by Ikechukwu Eze, his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Jonathan prayed to God to comfort his family and grant his soul eternal rest.

In the statement, the former President said: “I received with shock the death of Alh Ahmed Gulak who died on Sunday, 30th May 2021, in Owerri, Imo State.

“Gulak was a loyal public servant and dedicated patriot who gave his all in service to his country. His death is a painful loss to me and many others who worked and interacted with him.

“He will be remembered for his modest contributions to the growth of our nation’s democracy, especially his memorable days both as a skilful speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly and political adviser in our administration.

“My deepest condolences to his family, the government and the people of Adamawa state, who are bound to feel the loss of this eminent and patriotic Nigerian.

“May God grant his family, friends and supporters solace, even as I appeal for calm while law enforcement bodies carry out their investigations.”

