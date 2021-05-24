Evwreni crisis: We’re becoming a community of women, protesters lament

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

Women of Evwreni, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, have lamented the protracted crisis that has led to the killing of some persons and burning of houses in the area, saying the indigenes were presently living in constant fear.

They lamented that Evwreni was gradually becoming a community of women as their husbands were either being killed, arrested, or chased out of the community.

Hundreds of the women who thronged the community’s axis of the East/West Road in protest against the crisis said they were fed up with the mayhem going on in the community, calling on the state government to restore peace to the area.

ALSO READ: Lagos earmarks N11bn for school feeding scheme

Speaking during the protest, Mama Rebecca Igbeka said, “what we want in the community is peace, and our children that have been arrested should be released unconditionally, we are tired of running here and there.

“Those that are involved in the community crisis should bury their differences, come together in love, peace, and unity. We should not be used to kill ourselves, I am appealing”.

Another woman, Mama Grace Igben said “we are tired of the current happenings. We no longer go to our farms and markets because of the fear of the unknown and possible attack. We are tired of running, let peace reign in our homes.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: