Every part of Nigeria will soon experience peace — Magashi

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has given the assurance that every part of the country will soon experience peace in spite of the security challenges facing the country.

Magashi stated this on Wednesday in Makurdi while declaring open the Nigerian Air Force Celebration 2021 seminar as part of the low key activities line up for for NAF @57 2021 celebration.

He said that the current leadership of the Armed Forces had put in place modalities that would soon end the ongoing acts of terrorism and insurgency in the country.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Minister said that the Nigerian Armed Forces had discharged their duties and responsibilities creditably and were undoubtedly among the best in Africa.

“I want to assure you that the war on terrorism and insurgency will be won. There shall be peace in Nigeria again. Every part of the country will experience and enjoy peace,’’ he said.

He said that the military had played very critical role in the security architecture of the country and had continued to ensure the country’s stability, peace and unity over the years.

“It is a well-known fact that the military is a critical part of the security architecture required to ensure stability that engenders holistic national development.

“Therefore, I enjoin you all to do your utmost to ensure that we emerge from the present challenges threatening our corporate unity.

“I know that we have an Armed Force that has an inherent capacity to protect our interests, deter conflict and reassure our people and allies.

“You must, therefore, remain undoubting in your commitment to duty, while leveraging the cohesion for which the military is reputed for,’’ he said.

The Minister commended the Armed Forces for their unending loyalty and commitment to defending the country’s Constitution, ensuring peace and unity among the citizenry.

“I must also commend members of the Armed Forces for their loyalty and commitment to defending the Nation’s Constitution, curtailing the spate of internal uprising and keeping the peace in the Country.

“We must not leave any stone unturned while ensuring that our collective resolve, as a people, to live in peace and harmony is not compromised.

“Therefore, I charge all defence stakeholders in the country to be more dedicated and vigilant, taking due cognisance of the adverse impact of security challenges on national development and economic growth.

“Your statutory tasks and innovative contributions in your different spheres of responsibility will remain central to our envisioned strong world-class military and our nation’s future.”

Magashi said that Nigerians must continue to have fate in those that have sacrificed time, energy, and sometimes their families for the peace of the nation.

“Therefore, as a nation, we must continue to keep faith with those of you that have sacrificed time, energy, and sometimes your families to ensure that our dear country attains its goals.

“Let me remind all of you that there is nothing greater than selfless service, especially in our commitment to one another and indeed to the service of our great Nation.

“The Ministry of Defence, on its part, will continue to make concerted efforts to ensure that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are adequately equipped to effectively carry out their constitutional roles.

“We will ensure the provision of administrative and support services to ensure effective manner to enable the ‘Armed Forces build and maintain modern and mission-ready forces for the defence of the country,’’ he said.

He said that NAF would continually justify its establishment by complementing the roles of other services, thereby becoming a key player in the air power equation in the West African sub-region.

Magashi also commended the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, for overseeing a low key NAF @ 57 celebration in line with the Federal Government directives as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous moral and financial support for the Armed Forces for effective operations.

Earlier, Air Marshal Amao said that NAF had recorded many laudable achievements and made significant contributions to the development of the country in her 57 years of existence.

Amao disclosed that the theme of the NAF @ 57 celebrations “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Airpower Capabilities for Effective Joint Operations” was deliberate.

He said that the theme was aimed at focusing on how to effectively and efficiently conduct joint operations to end security challenges in the country.

“The specific objective of this seminar, therefore, is for us to critically reflect on our operations over the years while taking stock of our achievements and challenges.

“It is with a view to charting a way forward in delivering critical airpower capabilities in support of sister services and other security agencies conducting operations across the country,’’ he said.

The Chief of Air Staff further assured Nigerians of their unflinching commitment and determination to ensure that a secured, united and prosperous Nigeria was guaranteed.

He said that the NAF under his leadership would continue to bolster the morale of personnel by constantly improving their welfare.

He announced that the service would on Thursday induct the newly acquired JF-17 Thunder Multirole Aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force.

Vanguard News Nigeria

