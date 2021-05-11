Breaking News
Etuwewe calls NEMA’s attention to windstorm victims in Delta

Hon. Emiko Etuwewe

The leader of Warri southwest Legislative Arm Hon. Emiko Etuwewe has called the attention of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, to the windstorm victims in Apakpa community in Ugborodo town,Warri Southwest Local Government Area.

Etuwewe made the appeal yesterday at the plenary section when the councilor representative Akpakpa ward brought the windstorm disaster to the attention of the House.

According to the lawmaker, the windstorm affected properties in the community including a renowned resort center, 911 resort.

He urged NEMA to come to the aid of the people in the riverine communities in Warri.

While lamenting recurring windstorm disasters affecting the Orere and Bateren axis of the Local Government Area.

