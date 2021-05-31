Escalating violence in South-East and pathway to peace — Gbenro Olajuyigbe

Kindly Share This Story:

Emergency & Risk Alert Initiative (ERAI), a non-governmental humanitarian and development organization has warned that the escalating violence in Nigeria, particularly, in the South East Zone must not be allowed to degenerate further.

According to the press release signed by its Executive Director, Gbenro Olajuyigbe, the organization whose vision is a world where everyone takes informed and appropriate action to reduce vulnerability and prepare for emergencies condemned the wanton killings as well as the series of attacks on Structures of justice administration and Institutions of democracy such as Police Stations, Prisons, Court and offices of Independent National Electoral Commission.

The organization described the attacks as ‘banal and dangerous’ if allowed to continue as it would return Nigeria to an absolute state of nature where anarchy rules.

The organization was however not pleased with the exclusive military response approach of the Federal Government. He stated that ‘the changing contexts and emerging dynamics of violent conflicts and violent extremism in Nigeria require a shift in response paradigm’. He declared that actions and response of both the State and Non-State actors are beginning to further escalate the crises’.

According to the organization, ‘in other to minimize fatality, reduce risk and enhance the resilience of the poor innocent population at risk, there is need for a new strategy of engagement so as to de-escalate the violence as well as create a window for productive non-military engagements and dialogue. Hence, the need to mobilize resources and capacity to stem the ugly cycle of violence has become imperative! As a way forward, the organization suggested that; the South East Zone should assemble a respected Team of 20-Wise person, who has the ability to engage actors and interests as well as those with the capacity for objective interpretation of the crisis that is going on.

Also Read:

It could be headed by the revered Obi of Onitsha, HRH A. Achebe, with members (which could include the like of Emeritus Prof. Nnoli Okwudiba, a renowned academic with profound contributions to Ethnic Conflict analyses and management in Nigeria) drawn from non-politically exposed persons to open engagements with the Federal Government and IPOB, so as to look at a non-military way of handling the escalating violence in the region.

The Federal Government should be open-minded in spite of its classification of IPOB, and IPOB should be concerned about the trauma the people of the region are currently going through. The engagement at this level is a pre-dialogue intervention to achieve seize-fire, thereby creating an atmosphere for dialogue. This is without prejudice to the legitimate acts of protection of people and security of property and infrastructure. No Governor should be involved at this level. The terms should be:

Consultation with the Federal Government and IPOB Officials

A separate meeting with Federal Government and IPOB

Facilitation of unconditional Interactive meetings

We can avert the impending doom if we are genuinely committed to nation-building. However, there must be a sacrifice! Discard ego and let us get to work

This strategy recognizes inadequacies of ongoing interventions and how genuine and more enduring people-centred; unity-driven, non-military effective actions can be carried out. The approach suggests context-friendly actions that are participatory, inclusive and impactful.

The organization whose priority is to support all processes that keep people safe, secure and resilient in a just society bemoaned ‘increasing poverty, high cost of living, exacerbating price of food items, running inflation and unacceptable level of unemployment, particularly youth and women unemployment in Nigeria. Mr Olajuyigbe advised the government to urgently put in place ‘pro-poor policies that will respond to these issues as well as addressing equity questions that have remained the cardinal drivers of violence in Nigeria. Olajuyigbe noted that Nigeria is in the valley of decision, and must decide well to halt the descent into anarchy. Nigeria must urgently address the question of poverty; having in mind, that, a society that cannot secure the poor, cannot defend the rich!

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: