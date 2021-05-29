Ereyitomi empowers constituents with speed boats, sewing machines others worth millions of Naira

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has empowered his constituents with Speed Boats, Tricycles, Sewing Machines among others worth millions of Naira.

Ereyitomi while presenting the items to beneficiaries on Friday, reeled out some of his achievements within two years in the National Assembly to include enrollment of Over 200 Warri federal constituency students in the National Examination Council, NECO, enrollment of over 200 students for JAMB across Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs irrespective of tribe, religion, and background.

He added that he attracted empowerment grants to over 130 women under the Poverty Alleviation Scheme whereby both women from the three Warri LGAs benefitted, I sponsored two days ICT free google training organized in Warri, numerous youths under the federal constituency benefitted.

A total of 47 tricycles otherwise known as Keke, 6 big boats with 40 HP Yamaha engines, 13 small boats with 15 HP Yamaha engines,

fishing nets and 20 sewing machines were distributed to beneficiaries.

The lawmaker stated that “Warri Federal Constituency has never had it this good as we are witnessing here today wherein so many constituents will be empowered and become business owners that will help create jobs within their various communities as well as help in reducing poverty in the land”.

“recently I sponsored a Bill for the establishment of Federal Institute of Fishery Research, Ogidigben which has passed first reading awaiting second reading I have moved some critical motions in the

House for the public good and intervention from Federal Government to our people have also attracted the supply of medical equipment worth millions of naira to Ajamimogha Health Center, Ajamimogha, Warri. In no distant time, we will be commissioning 10 water projects spread across the 3 Warri LGAS and be rest assured that more projects are in the pipeline. I hope and promise to do more.

“During the trying period of COVID 19 pandemic which occasioned a lock down, I gave palliatives to the Federal Constituency and also catered for the physically challenged which in no small measure cushioned the effect of the economic hardship caused by the lockdown.

“With these laudable achievements within a short period of less than two years, counting on your continuous support and blessings, we don’t need a soothsayer to tell us that better days lie ahead for Warri Federal Constituency.

“In as much as I would not like to embark on self-glorification, all of you will agree with me that I have been able to justify the mandate freely given to me by the kind-hearted people of Warri Federal Constituency. I have learnt very fast and with my experience so far, better things are coming your way. We have been doing it together and we’ll still do it together again, because no right-thinking coach or administrator changes a winning team.

“My dear compatriots and members of Warri Federal Constituency, I appeal to you to sustain your support for me as we make progress together. I once again assure you of my selflessness in restoring the greatness of Warri Federal Constituency as I promise to continuously engage and consult our constituents for better representation”.

Chairman of the event and Warri South PDP leader, Chief Joseph Otumara assured that in 2023 they will continue voting and sending Chief Ereyitomi to the National Assembly for he has set the benchmark that no one has dared since creation of Warri Federal constituency.

Chief Otumara praised Hon. Ereyitomi describing him as an achiever and best reps member Warri has produced so far for his record can’t be beaten in a distant time.

He enjoined all Warri federal constituents to always lend their support for Chief Ereyitomi as the politics of 2023 has begun, the PDP chieftain charged beneficiaries to put all items given them into good use.

Deputy Chairman PDP, Barr. Val Arenyeka, Three Warri House of Assembly members, Chairman of Warri South LGC, Dr. Michael Tidi, Chief Francis Omatseye,Chief Eddy Olley Chief Sonny Zoro, Chief David Seikiri Ugedi Ojogbojo ladies led by Ebi Ugedi, Nigeria Council of Women Society led by Mrs. Bob Manuel, former Delta State Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Vincent Uduaghan, Dr. Israel Abido, Chief Favour Izuokumor, political stakeholders across Warri federal constituency, Warri Communities youths in the three LGAs and the clergies.

