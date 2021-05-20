Enyo partners Rungas on LPG Micro Distribution Centers in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its effort to ensure safer and more economical solutions for households to meet local consumption needs in gas usage, Enyo Retail and Supply Limited have partnered with Rungas Group, an integrated Gas trading and infrastructure company to establish LPG Micro Distribution Centers (MDCs) in Enyo Retail Outlets across Nigeria.

This initiative is in line with implementing the National Gas policy issued by the Federal Government to ensure improved safety, accessibility, and affordability of LPG in Nigeria.

With this partnership, Enyo is proud to be one of the first indigenous companies to set up MDCs across its retail stores. The MDCs provide consumers the option to swap their gas cylinder at the point of purchase or have it delivered to their doorstep.

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Executive Officer, Enyo Retail and Supply Limited, Abayomi Awobokun said.

‘‘We are delighted about this initiative. At Enyo, we are committed to driving consumer needs and providing value. This partnership represents another milestone in ensuring that we provide more consumers access to cleaner, safer, and affordable gas. By partnering with Rungas, we also bring in good commercial value and widespread saturation and use of LPG in many homes’’.

About 1.8 million steel cylinders in Nigeria have exceeded their lifespan but are still used daily. This has led to explosion incidents, loss of lives and properties. The National Gas policy framework partly enhanced through the establishment of the MDCs will reduce these incidents and ensure stringent monitoring mechanisms to improve safety.

Also speaking on the initiative, Managing Director Rungas Group, Lanre Runsewe said.

‘‘We are delighted to partner with Enyo on this initiative. The establishment of MDCs is a good approach to reducing the circulation of sub-standard gas cylinders in Nigeria and ensure consumers get more value. Enyo has always been about putting the consumer first and this aligns with our goal at Rungas Group. This partnership is also an extension of our investment in people and opportunity for local job creation’’.

Enyo is one of the fastest-growing fuel retailers in Nigeria and a pioneer of technology revolution in the downstream oil and gas sector. The company has more than 90 retail outlets across 19 states in Nigeria and continues to drive good customer service in fuels retailing and renewable energy products in Africa.

