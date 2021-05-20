Enugu Rally: Ugwuanyi, CAN pray for nation’s peace, security

Kindly Share This Story:

…Religious body commends governor’s commitment to God

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, joined members and leadership of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to hold a one day mega prayer rally for peace and God’s urgent intervention in the security challenges confronting the country.

Declaring open the prayer rally, the state chairman of CAN, Rev. Emmanuel Ositadimma Edeh, disclosed that the theme, “My Peace I Give Unto You”, was occasioned by “the prevailing circumstances of the day”, stating that “as Christians, we quickly remembered the words of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in John 14:27, which says “My Peace I Give Unto You”.

The CAN chairman stressed that “we need peace in our hearts, peace in our homes, peace in our communities, peace in all our seventeen (17) local government areas, peace in Enugu State, peace in the South East Zone, peace in our nation Nigeria and the whole world”.

Rev. Edeh appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his commitment to God, peace and all the support his administration has been giving the religious institutions in the state, including the successful hosting of the prayer rally.

In his congregational prayer, the Chaplain of Upper Room Ministries, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Dr. Tony Nnaji, called on the people of God to unite and rise to the prevailing challenges in the country by praying fervently and speaking with one voice, declaring that “God has given us victory”.

In their separate intercessory prayer sessions, the representatives of the five blocs of CAN in Enugu State prayed for “gratitude to God, forgiveness of sins, and against bloodshed and insecurity in Nigeria”. They also prayed for peace in Enugu State and Nigeria, the leaders of the country, and youths.

The CAN leadership unanimously commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrusting Enugu State to the hands of God, maintaining that the state has remained peaceful and secure because of the governor’s faith in God, commitment to the people’s wellbeing as well as his uncommon leadership style.

In his prayer session, Bishop Godwin Madu of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) thanked God for giving Gov. Ugwuanyi, “who trusts his faith in you”, the wisdom, character and leadership qualities to lead Enugu State on the path of peace and good governance.

Bishop Madu prayed for God’s protection on the people of Nigeria and called on Him to come and rescue Nigeria.

“Our Super Natural God, please rescue us from this bad situation of violence, killings, banditry and armed robbery in our dear country. We have faith that you will rescue and deliver Nigeria.

“It is no longer in the hands of the President, Governors, Army or other security agencies; it is you, God that will bring peace and security to Nigeria.

“In Enugu State, we thank you for our God fearing, peaceful and CAN loving Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi, who is here today, for giving him the wisdom to worship you.

“He entrusted Enugu State to your hands and such wise decision has brought peace and good governance to our dear state.

“We also thank you, God, that our governor has always being the first to implement South East Governors’ noble decisions on peace and security, among others”.

In their remarks, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma and the State Vice Chairman of CAN/Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Ernest Obodo equally prayed for peace and security in the Enugu State, South East region and Nigeria, and beseeched God to give Gov. Ugwuanyi more wisdom and strength to continue to discharge his onerous responsibilities diligently, stressing that Enugu State will continue to be in the hands of God.

According to Bishop Obodo, “I wish to thank the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi (Gburugburu), a man of peace, who since the inception of his administration has put Enugu State in the hands of God.

“Our governor is such a patient and God fearing leader. He left everything he was doing to be here to pray with us. We sincerely appreciate him”.

In his goodwill message, Gov. Ugwuanyi, through the State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, endorsed the prayer rally, pointing out that the peace and security being enjoyed in Enugu State were among the cardinal policies of the present administration.

Aroh noted that it was because of the peace entrenched by Ugwuanyi that all the past governors of the state have and can come together to chart a new course for the progress of the state, stressing that “it has never happened before”.

The Commissioner added that the governor’s commitment to peace also led to the massive infrastructural transformation in the Judiciary for effective dispensation of justice, “because peace and justice connect”.

Aroh who highlighted some of the remarkable achievements of the Ugwuanyi administration in other spheres of development such as health, roads construction, security, workers’ welfare, etc, in spite of the nation’s economic challenges, said that “these things happened because of God and the existing peace in Enugu State”.

