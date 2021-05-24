Enugu govt rehabilitates intractable Etudo/Awkunanaw street

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ugwuanyi always pays certified works on time – Contractor

The Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, in keeping with the directives of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has carried out the rehabilitation of the popular Etudo/Awkunanaw Street, Achara Layout, Enugu South Local Government Area, which was hitherto in a deplorable state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi had paid an unscheduled visit to the Etudo/Awkunanaw Street, about six weeks ago, prior to the rehabilitation of the road, to ascertain its true state for immediate intervention, and consequently directed the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, to commence procurement for its reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Speaking during the governor’s visit, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, disclosed that the road was captured in the 2021 budget deliverables as one of the special intervention projects for urgent attention because of its socio-economic importance to residents of the area.

Engr. Nnaji, accompanied by the Deputy Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly and member representing Enugu South (Rural) Constituency, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Barr. Steve Oruruo, explained that the governor’s visit was in furtherance of his tour of project sites to ensure that the deliverables in the 2021 budget were met.

Addressing newsmen when he inspected the last lap of the road rehabilitation, on Monday, the Works Commissioner said that “this road is being completed in keeping with the governor’s directives and commitment to the wellbeing of the people of Enugu State as well as his administration’s start-to-finish policy”.

Engr. Nnaji added that other remedial works will be carried across other adjoining streets of Awkunanaw Street, stressing that he was at the site with the Honourable Members representing, Enugu South Rural and Urban constituencies, Rt. Hon. Onyinye Ugwu (Deputy Leader of the House) and Hon. Sam Ngene respectively and the governor’s Special Adviser on Information, Barr. Steve Oruruo, to ensure that due diligence and the standard specification were followed to the letter.

“This is in keeping with His Excellency’s policy on delivery of infrastructural projects in Enugu State, timely completion known as start-to-finish policy which means that when a project is started, it must be finished on a record time”.

Also speaking, Barr. Oruruo pointed out that “this is the latest in the series of interventions by the state government, being marshaled by our proactive Governor of Enugu State through the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.”

Noting that the road was “a vital project that touches the socio-economic lives of the ordinary people in the society, the Governor’s aide said: “You can attest to the proficiency and dexterity by which the job has been dispatched under six weeks in line with the ideology of the governor to mitigate the suffering of the masses”.

On her part, the Deputy Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Ugwu, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his swift intervention in the road which she said was neglected by previous administrations for decades.

Hon. Ngene who was represented by Comrade Ugochukwu Nnaji, also expressed gratitude to the governor for rehabilitating the road which he said was within the ambit of his constituency.

He maintained that the people of the area are delighted that the hitherto deplorable road has been reconstructed for easy access, saying: “We are happy today; His Excellency is a promise keeper and has the ability to actualize projects within a limited time”.

Appreciating Gov. Ugwuanyi for sticking to due diligence and standard specification in road construction and other infrastructural developments, the Contractor handling the project, Ndubuisi Menakaya, equally applauded him for his commitment towards paying contractors for certified works done.

He revealed that “a lot of problem in Nigeria about failed and uncompleted projects is because certified works are not paid in some states but in Enugu State, His Excellency, the governor always pays his certified works on time”.

