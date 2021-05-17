Enugu APC: Ogbodo faction distances self from Nwonye led Committee

Kindly Share This Story:

The Deacon Okey Ogbodo led All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has distanced itself from Ben Nwonye led caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Rising from its meeting, attended by the members of the party loyal to Deacon okay Ogbodo on Wednesday evening in Enugu, the party explained that at no time did the Ben Nwonye led committee invited Deacon Okay Ogbodo faction of the party for reconciliation as mandated by the National Caretaker committee, led by Gov. Buni.

Speaking in Enugu after the meeting, Rev. Melvin Onuora (Ugama Unatanze), the state publicity secretary of the party, explained that its structure parades an array of “able and honest persons who can move the APC structure to the good of Members and the electorate in Enugu State.”

His words: “The Authentic All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu State, led by the authentic State Chairman, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, held a Meeting recently which was successful.

READ ALSO:

“The Meeting was hugely attended by selected members of APC Enugu State.

“The party while respecting the principles that established the APC, recognized that they were the true and, therefore, the AUTHENTIC members of the APC in Enugu State and, reiterated our resolve to remain steadfast with our Membership, looking to reposition the APC in Enugu State.

“The structure, by their resolve, posit that APC must play her role in the State and start winning election.

“Meanwhile, the structure being the only authentic and genuine APC also parades able and honest persons who can move the APC structure to the good of Members and the electorate in Enugu State,” Ugama stated.

The statement however, described as “false and fake” the ongoing peace move between both factions, while stating that the Ben Nwonye faction has never consulted its group for any kind of peace move.

Rev. Melvin who stated that his faction of the party has never been joined to Ben Nwonye faction, further expressed the members resolve to continue to protect and project the core values of the APC in the state.

“Let it be clear that in respect of claimed “peace” in Enugu APC: It is a fake, false and a fallacy.

“There was nothing like peace made in Enugu APC. There was NOT a meeting of the disagreeing Parties talk less of discussions towards peace; who mediated; between who and who? There is NO PEACE.

“We want to state that our structure of APC has not been collapsed or joined into any other structure.

“Our APC structure is intact, and it is headed or led by Deacon Okey Ogbodo the authentic State Chairman of APC Enugu State.

“And that we will not abandon our cause and struggle of salvaging the APC and democracy in the State,” Rev. Onuora maintained.

He further narrated that the ‘Zonal rallies/meetings of the faction will be organised to reassure his fellow APC Members and the teeming supporters of the faction of its readiness to bring about the needed change and to prepare them for the upcoming Congress and other activities.

“The structure wants to reassure Deacon Okey Ogbodo of their unflinching support.

“Rev. Melvin also used the occasion to thank Deacon Okey Ogbodo for remaining steadfast and for providing leadership especially now that true leadership has become a scarce commodity”, the statement concluded.

The structure which pledged their loyalty to the National Leadership of the party and the Government of President Muhammad Buhari, also used the opportunity to wish the Muslim Umar and all Nigerians best of the Sallah celebration.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: