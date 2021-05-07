EMMANUEL SOMTO to represent Nigeria at Mister Global Competition 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

One of Nigeria’s biggest modeling export, Emmanuel Somto has been appointed as the Nigerian Representative for the Mister Global Competition later this year and it is not the first time Somto is representing Nigeria in a modeling competition as he has earlier competed at the 2019 edition of the Mister Model International pageant and won the Africa Continental title of that competition and this time as the Mister Global Organization has announced a new date he is looking forward to the support of Nigerians at large as he prepares to raise our flag so high again like he did back in 2019.

Emmanuel is a Nigerian model, Tv personality and young investor. He kicked off his winnings at the Mr Teen Nigeria 2016 before emerging as the African Continental Champion at the Mr Model International Pageant 2019 held in Bangkok, Thailand. And later in 2020 he became the Face of Oppo Mobile Nigeria among other prestigious features on different magazines and working with reputable brands.

Mister Global is a major male model competition and this year they have over 60 contestants representing their countries. Speaking as regards the competition, Emmanuel had this to say, “Raising Nigeria’s flag so high is something I am very passionate about as I did last time but this time I am doing it again to pass a message to the world that Nigeria’s got talent. Nigerians are resourceful despite everything going on right now we still use every single opportunity we can get to seek for the international help and Mister Global is a big stage to tell the world about the insecurities and the killings in my country and hopefully the appropriate international bodies who assists in such cases can hear our voice.”

