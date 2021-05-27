Breaking News
Emmanuel Fanu emerges acting Registrar of LASU

On 10:47 pm
By Adesina Wahab

Emmanuel Fanu has been appointed the Acting Registrar of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Lagos.

His appointment by the Visitor to the University, who is also the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, followed the suspension of the former Registrar, Mohammed Amuni, last Friday.

Fanu was until his appointment was the Deputy Registrar, Post Graduate School, and had served in many capacities in the past.

It was gathered that his appointment followed the recommendations of the Special Adviser, Education to the Governor, Tokunbo Wahab.

Recall that the governor dissolved the Governing Council of the university and took some other steps last Friday based on the report of the Visitation Panel he set up to probe the Council and the affairs of the university.

Before Fanu’s emergence, no fewer than 20 persons were listed for screening for the post of the Registrar of the university.

