Emmanuel bemoans dearth of nurses, midwives in Akwa Ibom

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has disclosed that the state lacks nurses and midwives, which explains his administration decided to upgrade the General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene to train them.

The governor noted that the delay in completing the hospital was due to the congestion at the Port, as the government had imported several containers of medical equipment for the hospitals in the state.

Emmanuel spoke weekend at the burial of the retired Assistant Director, Mercy Hospital, late Deaconess Mercy John Umanah, mother of the HRH Ifiok John Umanah, the Abaak of Abak, and Hon. Aniekan Umanah, member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

Emmanuel said, “As a government, we have made tremendous investments in the health sector by upgrading some hospitals. We are going to do more. We want to complete the general hospital at Ikot Ekpene because we want to train nurses and midwives at Ikot Ekpene, because we are beginning to lack nurses and midwives.

“We are going to train more nurses and midwives as soon as we complete the project. What delays us is the port congestion. Some of our containers are at the Port for Ikot Ekpene hospital. “

He also announed that the Mercy Hospital, Abak, where the deceased served would be upgraded to a referral hospital in a bid to immortalized her name.

The governor speaking extempore, called for collective responsibility to tackle the many problems confronting the nation and build an egalitarian society as development should not be left government alone.

He expressed the hope that God will turn things around for the country and urged Nigerians to have faith in the leadership.

“As a nation, we have made mistakes here and there in the past years, but I know God has an interest in Nigeria and at the end of the day, it’s God’s determinate council that will stand”, he said.

In his condolence message, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila described the deceased as an astute medical practitioner who affected the lives of persons she came across and contribute significantly to the nursing profession.

The speaker who was represented by the Minority Leader, Ndidi Emumelu, acknowledged the sacrifice made by her, pointing out that her tutelage has raised prominent children.

In his homily, General Superintendent, Revd Ekpedeme Effanga , urged Christians to invest in productive ventures that create wealth and value chains in the society, stating that the deceased lived an impactful life.

Several dignitaries from within and outside the state graced the occasion, including members of the National Assembly, captains of industries, top government officials, among others.

