Emmanuel bemoans dearth of nurses, midwives in A-Ibom

By Harris Emanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has disclosed that the state lacks nurses and midwives, which explains his administration decision to upgrade the General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene to train them.

The governor noted that the delay in completing the hospital was due to the congestion at the port, as the government had imported several containers of medical equipment for the hospitals in the state.

Emmanuel spoke, weekend, at the burial of the retired Assistant Director, Mercy Hospital, lateMercy Umanah, mother of the HRH Ifiok John Umanah, the Abaak of Abak and Aniekan Umanah, member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika federal constituency at the National Assembly.

Emmanuel said: “As a government, we have made tremendous investments in the health sector by upgrading some hospitals. We are going to do more. We want to complete the general hospital at Ikot Ekpene because we want to train nurses and midwives at Ikot Ekpene, because we are beginning to lack nurses and midwives .

“We are going to train more nurses and midwives as soon as we complete the project. What delayed us is the port congestion. Some of our containers are at the Port for Ikot Ekpene hospital.”

He also announced that the Mercy Hospital, Abak, where the deceased served, would be upgraded to a referral hospital in a bid to immortalized her name.

The governor called for collective responsibility to tackle the many problems confronting the nation and build an egalitarian society as development should not be left government alone.

He expressed the hope that God will turn things around for the country and urged Nigerians to have faith in the leadership

