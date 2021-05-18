Breaking News
Elizabeth Jack-Rich: We celebrate you today with a difference – Elin Group

On 4:34 amIn Newsby
In what seem like amazing eulogies for a living legend, the entire staff of Elin Group Limited has rolled out drums of deep affection and shower of praises to a delectable Amazon, Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich as she marks another year of God mercies and grace to her life.

The unassuming ex-beauty queen who is the Chief  Executive Officer, Elin Group Limited and Elin Air and Aviation Services Limited, celebrates her birthday amidst encomium from friends, associates, staff and family members. Among the lot are her entire staff at Elin Group who could not hide their enthusiasm to celebrate one person they refer to as ‘amiable CEO’ as she adds another meritorious year to her life.

In their word; “You are  a great philanthropist and woman with a heart of Gold. Just like diamonds, your worth is immeasurable. You have impacted millions of lives. Your commitment to making a positive difference is unequaled, we wish our rare Gem a hearty congratulations as she marks another wonderful birthday and pray that the  Lord will continue to shine His countenance on you,” they said.

Meanwhile, celebration continues as friends and associates congratulates a woman that have impacted lives with her philanthropic deeds.

