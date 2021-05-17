El-rufai will not be welcomed in my home — Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has said that on no account will Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufa’i enter his house in Bauchi if he had come in the entourage of the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Recall that security operatives, under the coordination of the Kaduna State Task Force on Implementation of Anti-begging law, had stormed the Quranic school owned by the famous Islamic scholar and leader of Tijjaniya Sufi order, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, and arrested all his almajiri students some time ago.

Sheikh Bauchi was speaking at his Bauchi residence on Monday when he received the former emir who was just appointed as a Khalifa of the Tijjaniya Islamic sect in Nigeria.

“Where is el-Rufa’i? I thought he will be in your entourage, I would have asked my guards not to allow him to step into this compound. He chased Quranic students away, dumped them in the bush far away from town, came back to my house and harassed the occupants just because they were Quranic reciters,” Sheikh Dahiru said.

On his part, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi appealed for forgiveness on his friend’s behalf, saying that he is sure that the governor was not aware of what transpired.

“el-Rufa’i was not in the country when the thing happened, I was not in Nigeria too when it happened. I want to assure you that such will not happen again. I am pleading on his behalf as a friend and associate.

“I pray that the incident will not go into your heart as bitterness because the situation will become irredeemable if such happens. Nobody prays to be counted as an enemy to pious people like you. Find it in your heart to forgive him,” the new Tijjaniya leader appealed.

