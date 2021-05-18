el-Rufai: Return to negotiating table and stop flexing muscles, APC Govs tell NLC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have asked the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC to return to the negotiating table with the Kaduna State Government rather than flexing muscles regarding Gov. Nasir el-Rufai’s sack of thousands of local government workers.

The governors under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF gave the charge in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja and signed by their chairman and Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

PGF said it has been following unfolding developments between the NLC and the Kaduna State Government over the issue of rightsizing Local Government employees with deep concerns.

“Noting all the challenges facing all our states, especially given dwindling revenue, we appeal to all patriotic Nigerians, including the NLC, to demonstrate more commitment toward engaging governments at all levels to address problems. This is not the time for muscle flexing”, they stated.

According to the APC governors, Nigerians are already overstretched with many challenges, adding that “at this critical point of our democratic journey, there cannot be limits to engagement between all governments and citizens”.

“Every step must be therefore taken to resolve the current face-off between the Kaduna State Government and NLC. We appeal to both the State Government and NLC to return to the negotiating table”, they counseled.

The governors particularly appealed to the NLC leadership to recognise that the burden of leadership at this point is more about responding to challenges “based on the honest disposition of correcting past mistakes”.

They said; “As Progressive Governors, we share the vision of Kaduna State Government of reforming all our Local Governments to make them more efficient and consequently the pivot of critical development initiatives. At the same time, we want to appeal to the Kaduna State Government under the leadership of our colleague, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai to take all the necessary steps to ensure the resolution of all disagreements in the larger interest of citizens in Kaduna State.

“We are confident that both the Kaduna State Government and NLC will resolve all outstanding issues and restore industrial harmony in Kaduna State”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

