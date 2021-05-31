Ekweremadu’s kinsmen back zoning, pass Vote of Confidence on Gov Ugwuanyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Major Stakeholders in the Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State have described the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the past six years as enduring and impactful to the lives of the people.

They made the observation at a town Hall Meeting organised by the Enugu West Patriotic League Aninri Local Government Area Chapter, at Aninri Council headquarters Ndeabor.

In a communique at the end of the meeting, the people stated that the area has benefited immensely from governor Ugwuanyi’s administration like they never did in the previous administrations.

One of them and a former Commissioner in the state, Dr Charles Ajah who read the communique, noted that the Vote of Confidence on the Governor was on the grounds of his numerous achievements in human capital and infrastructural developments, peace and security and all-inclusive leadership from which he said Aninri people are major beneficiaries.

“That the government of Enugu State under GBURUGBURU has invested so much in both human capital and infrastructural development from which Aninri local government and its citizens have benefitted massively and has appointed a daughter of Aninri Local Government as a judge of the High Court of Enugu State Judiciary and to further showcase his love, this government appointed two (2) sons of Aninri to serve in his cabinet as commissioners in addition to other appointments in capacities such as Technical Assistants, Personal Assistants, Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants”.

“That A Vote of Confidence is passed and was hereby passed on the Governor and the government of Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his uncommon achievements, investment in peace and security in Enugu state and for the sustainability of the status quo for the good of posterity.

That Aninri people stand with His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on his position for the sustenance of the zoning arrangement of the governorship seat of Enugu state”.

A former Commissioner for Education in the State, Prof. Uchechukwu Okolo who moved a motion for the vote of thanks and the SA to the governor on Communication Mr Chukwunonye Okereke stated that every part of the state is being treated equally by the Ugwuanyi led administration.

Also speaking, the Coordinator Enugu West Patriotic League Aninri chapter, Mr Mark Ogbonna and the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Mr. Peter Ajah said that the people were fully in support of the zoning arrangement of the governorship seat of Enugu State, for equity and justice.

They stated that it would unfair for anyone or zone to change the zoning arrangement in the state and pledged to stand with the Governor who replaces him at the lion building come 2023.

Other stakeholders including, Bar. Luke Oshi-Joel, Prince Ugochukwu Nwanjoku and Hon Emmanuel Okereke while enumerating the governor’s achievements in the areas of agriculture, road construction, Education and Youths empowerment, advised other political office holders to emulate the governor’s disposition by playing politics above selfish gain.

They congratulated the governor on the sixth year anniversary of his administration and prayed that the remaining two years would the more impactful.

The stakeholders however called on their sons and Daughters to dump any selfish ambition that would thwart the existing zoning arrangement in the state but to support the governor in his quest to taking the state to a greater height.

The Town Hall Meeting had in attendance women and youth groups, captains of industry, the Accademia, councillors, political appointees and representatives of various political parties.

