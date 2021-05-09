Ekiti takes delivery of additional COVID-19 vaccines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State government on Sunday said it has taken delivery of another batch of AstraZeneca Vaccines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, the State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani said that the delivery of the second consignment of the 40,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines would enable the State to continue inoculating its residents against the dreaded virus.

He noted that 52,960 doses of the vaccines earlier delivered to the State were duly utilized, Filani reiterated the commitment of the State Government to the provision of quality and accessible healthcare, adding that the State would leave no stone unturned towards ensuring that people in the State are aptly vaccinated.

Filani advised residents of the State to take advantage of Government’s gesture to get vaccinated; stressing that getting immunized remained the most effective way to check the virus.

He also appealed to people in the State to continue adhering to required public health and social measures outlined by the government to curtail the spread of the virus.

The Commissioner stressed that it remained sacrosanct to wear facemask in public gatherings, maintain hand hygiene through proper handwashing, use of alcohol-based sanitisers and social distancing even after receiving the vaccines.

