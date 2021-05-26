Ekene Okam bags Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity

Kindly Share This Story:

It was a thing of joy and happiness as the Chief Executive Officer of Erokam Empire Mr Ekene Okam was awarded with the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award Of Excellence and Integrity for his Contributions and supports towards the Youth development in Nigeria and Africa at Large.

Speaking to Newsmen Mr Okam reinstated his commitment and Zeal to help more youth in their field of Works and Endeavors and also promises to use us his Office as Youth Ambassador to reach out to more people…

Disclosing this in a statement, William, said: “Congratulations to AMB Ekene Okam on your well deserved Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and integrity as the Youth Ambassador OF THE YEAR for your contribution towards the youths in Africa and the world at large.

“This award is in lieu of your great passion in security consultancy as a man of high repute and hard working, goal oriented individual, who places a great value on his integrity with achievements in youth empowerment and development as leadership dexterity par excellence”

Mr Ekene also received accolades from The Founder Newsland Integrated Media Services Mr Emmanuel Anabueze who also doubled as the Founder of the South East Campus Awards congratulated Ekene Okam for his Giant Strides on the Area of Youth Development and also encourage him on doing more to help the youth achieve dreams.

