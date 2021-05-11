EID EL FITRI: NSCDC deploys 1855 personnel to beef up security in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command has deployed 1,855 personnel to ensure adequate protection of lives and property during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

A statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, DSC. Olufemi Omole in Akure said the State Commandant, Eweka Edenabu Douglas told the personnel to be conscious of all identified flashpoints which happen to be the converging arena for criminals.

Omole said that “Commandant Eweka affirmed that the State Command is in absolute compliance with the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar in his vision to enhance qualitative Service delivery by Officers and men of the Corps.

According to him “the officers and men at the local government level have been duly briefed on the need to be proactive in gathering credible Intelligence for the prompt intervention of the Command Patrol Team.

He said the tactical departments and units of the command: the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Unit, Counter Terrorist Unit, Intelligence and Investigation Unit, Agro Rangers Squad, Antihuman Trafficking, Illegal migration, and Gender Unit are all on ground to provide adequate security during and after the Salah Celebration.

” The State Commandant enjoined the Public to comply with the new directive of the Federal Government on COVID-19.

While wishing the Muslims a happy Eid-el Fitri; Commandant Douglas congratulated the Muslim brothers and Sisters for the success of the Ramadan Fasting; encouraging all Nigerians to intensify prayers on the Security challenges of the Nation.

He however appealed to members of the public to give prompt and sustained information to the Command as this would assist to nip in the bud any act of criminality.

While affirming a high-level degree of continuous collaborations with other sister agencies, the Ondo State Commandant sent a stern warning to criminal-minded persons in the State that whosoever is caught would face the wrath of the law.

He gave the following lines to the public for easy relaying of information: 07038762845, 08066345088, 08067919140.

