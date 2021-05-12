Eid-el-Fitri: It’s time to seek God’s face on insecurity ― Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said it’s time for Nigerians to pray and seek God’s face on the issue of insecurity ravaging the country.

This was contained in his Eid-el-Fitri message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure.

Akeredolu said that ” We must pray for Nigeria and our state. The problem of banditry, kidnappings, and other activities of criminal elements must be brought to an end. It is time to seek God’s face on the issue of insecurity that ravages our nation.

The governor who felicitated with Muslims faithful in the state and across the country on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and celebration of Eid- el-Fitr implored them to remain steadfast and reflect the lessons of Ramadan through sustained supplication and commitment to the overall peace and security of the state and the country at large.

“Ramadan entails intense prayers. It also preaches charity, kindness, and sacrifice among other moral virtues. I enjoin you to uphold the teachings and lessons of this holy month for the good of the country.

While reiterating his commitment to promoting peaceful co-existence in the state, Akeredolu urged all Muslims in the state to continue to sustain the values of Ramadan even after the Holy Month.

“We have built the first of its kind mosque at the government house. We believe in harmony and peaceful coexistence among all religions.

” We are committed to promoting peace and religious understanding. Our state is unique in that regard and we shall continue to toe the path.

“It is important for us to imbibe the values and virtues of Ramadan.

“The virtues of love, tolerance, and sacrifice as advocated by the teachings of Prophet Mohammed must be imbibed by all so as to attain the nation’s pursuit of greater unity and love.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State said that “the country is passing through a tense phase in its development, particularly with regards to the security challenges, and the ravaging COVID-19, that has caused much destruction in countries like India and Brazil and called for greater understanding on the part of the citizens.

The state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin in a message to Muslims said that ” In our sober reflections, we should pray for security, peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, and progress of the nation”.

The message which was signed by the party’s publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaye said “It is our hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, tolerance, honesty, and dedication to duty will remain with us all.”

The party urged all Muslim faithful, and indeed, Nigerians to celebrate with full consciousness of the prevailing situation in the land.

