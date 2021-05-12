Eid-el-Fitri: Guber aspirant distributes food items to less privileged in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

In celebrating the Eid-el-Fitri, Oyo State gubernatorial hopeful, Chief Olasunkanmi Tegbe, yesterday, distributed 5,000 packs of rice and 5,000 packs of fish to the less privileged, as well as religious, community and political leaders across the state.

Tegbe, who is the Mogaji of Oguntegbe Compound, Labo Ibadan, congratulated Muslim faithful in the state and urged them to let the lessons of Ramadan reflect in their daily lives.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Tegbe said: “We thank The Almighty for making it possible for us to see the end of the holy month and witness this year’s Eid-El-Fitr.”

“As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, please let us ensure we remain steadfast in our relationship with God.”

“We should put into practice the invaluable gems of wisdom we have acquired in the month of Ramadan,” he concluded.

