Eid-El-Fitri: FUNAAB VC felicitates with Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof.Kolawole Salako on Wednesday felicitated with the institution’s Muslim Community and their counterparts all over the world for seeing the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Prof. Salako in his goodwill message congratulated Muslim faithful in the University and the world at large for witnessing yet another Eid-El-Fitri celebration in their lifetime.

The Vice-Chancellor reiterated that Eid-El-Fitri espouses the Almighty Allah commandment to all Muslims to get closer to Him and to live totally in moderation and self-denial.

He charged the Muslim Community within and outside the University not to limit their closeness to Allah only to the Ramadan period but to emulate and live the virtues of Prophet Mohammed every day of their lives, in order to have a peaceful and progressive society and make Al-janah after their sojourn on earth

Prof.Salako charged the Muslim Community to sustain and strengthen the harmonious relationship with adherents of other faith in order to enhance the existing conducive atmosphere for peace and progress of the university and the world in general.

He assured of his administration’s commitment to sustaining enabling atmosphere that is deeply rooted and firmly established in the core values of fairness, equity, justice, transparency, and accountability, as a panacea to mutual growth and development.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, enjoined Muslims within and outside the University community to celebrate Eid-El-Filtri in moderation and showing love to others, especially the less privileged in the society.

Prof.Salako admonishes Muslims and well-wishers in general not to let down their guards against the COVID-19 pandemic during and after the festive period by strictly adhering to medical protocols, in order to complement the government’s efforts at combating the deadly scourge.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: