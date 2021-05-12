Eid-el-Fitri: ‘Don’t forget lessons of Ramadan’, Oyetola implores Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As Muslims in Osun join their counterparts across the world to mark the 1442 AH Eid-el-Fitri celebration, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has urged them not to forget the significance and lessons of the just- concluded month of Ramadan.

Oyetola said this in his Sallah message to congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and wish them a blessed and peaceful Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

He prayed Allah to accept all acts of worship and supplications of the Muslim faithful during the glorious month.

While urging the faithful to celebrate in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, he encouraged them to reach out to the less privileged in the society to make them share in the joy and happiness that come with the festival.

Oyetola said, “The occasion of Eid-el-Fitri provides a great opportunity for families and friends to come together, pray, share meals and gifts. I urge us all to engage in all of these cheerfully and in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

“And as we do these, let’s not forget the less privileged in the society. We should reach out to them and make them share in the joy and happiness that come with the festival.

“As we celebrate today, we must not forget the significance and lessons of Ramadan. Let’s continue to uphold the virtues of the Holy month. I implore Muslims and non-Muslims in Osun to take advantage of today’s celebration to offer special prayers for the peace, progress, and development of our State and country at large.

“Let me also use this opportunity to once again appreciate you all for your support and prayers for our Administration, and appeal for more support and understanding as we continue to strive to fulfill our Administration’s promises and make Osun better than we met it.”

