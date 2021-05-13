Eid-el-Fitr: Uba Sani urges prayer for victims in terrorists’ captivity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has called for prayers for victims still in the hands of kidnappers, terrorists and bandits, saying his heart bleeds for them.

In a special Sallah message by the lawmaker, he expressed deep concern over the horrible situation of the abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna, Leah Sharibu and Chibok girls amongst other children under terrorists captivity.

“As we celebrate, let us spare a moment for our children who are still held captive by kidnappers, terrorists and bandits. My heart bleeds for the abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, Leah Sharibu, the Chibok Girls and other children held captive across the country”, the lawmaker said.

He described the psychological torture the captives go through as “simply unimaginable”, while enjoining the kidnappers to “use the special occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to have a rethink and release the traumatized students and other abductees”.

Senator Uba, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, tasked the nation’s elites to put heads together in developing a framework for lowering tension in the country.

“If our country goes down, we shall all be casualties”, he warned

He canvassed for the urgent need for the elite to guide the people towards the right path, stressing that “the Nigerian people desire a country where there is equity, justice and fairness” and that while the citizens carry out their activities peacefully, the elite would like to willy-nilly turn them into “cannon fodder in the elites game of manipulation”. Warning that this negative culture of manipulation must be stopped, he said it has the potency to imperil the nation”.

He, however, explained that at critical points in the nation’s history, “prayers have made the difference” insisting that Nigerians “must all seek the face of Allah to lower the tensions in the country and renew confidence and faith of the people in a prosperous Nigeria”.

The lawmaker went on to emphasize that the prayers “must be followed with concrete action”, adding that the people are looking forward to a clear strategy to tackle the worsening insecurity, with their roles defined; the timeline and action.” These, he declared, “are not beyond us”, pointing out the need to “renew people’s faith in the power of government” and “reclaim its monopoly of the power of coercion”.

Turning to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Elrufai, the Senator reiterated the need for the people to give him support and prayers. “The challenges are enormous but he has been doing his best to surmount them. We must find a way out of our security challenges. A stakeholders approach is key”, he pointed out.

While admonishing his constituents of Kaduna Central not to go back to ” those habits that distanced us from Allah”, he felicitated with them over the “spiritually and physically reinvigorating exercise” of Ramadan fasting . He then reiterated his determination to prioritize his constituents’ interests and welfare adding that “all we need is your unwavering support and understanding”.

