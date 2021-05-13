Eid-el-Fitr: Spare some time for the needy — Uzodimma tells Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday asked Muslims in the country to use the opportunity of the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, to assist the needy in society.

Uzodimma stated this at the government house in Owerri while celebrating with the Muslim community in the state.

According to Uzodimma “We do not have any other country to call our own than Nigeria.”

He said: “I celebrate with all Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitr. Despite all odds, God Almighty has indeed been kind, gracious and merciful to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“May I seize the opportunity of today’s celebration to reiterate the call on every member of the Muslim community in the country, and in the state, especially, to devote their time to praying steadfastly, for a peaceful, united and prosperous country, particularly in the face of current challenges posed by insecurity which threatens our oneness.

“I felicitate with our Muslims also on the successful completion of their Ramadan Fast. They are admonished to continue to reflect deeply on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed as it concerns love for one another and peaceful coexistence.

“The Covid-19 pandemic which continues to ravage parts of the globe, including Nigeria, as well as the threat of insecurity in different parts of the country, clearly test the resilience, dedication, patience and self-sacrifice of Muslims as true believers in the teachings of Prophet Mohammed. I advise them to hold tenaciously to those positive attributes which their faith espouses.

“We do not have any other country to call our own but Nigeria. Therefore, it behoves on us all, irrespective of our faith, to ensure that Nigeria is made the envy of other countries.

“Though this year’s Eid-el-Fitr ceremony, like that of 2020, may have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and threats of insecurity in parts of the country, however, it has also provided an opportunity for the living to reflect deeply on the awesomeness of God Almighty in the face of challenges and appreciate Him for what He represents in our lives.

“To the Muslim faithful in Imo State, in particular, I assure them of government’s preparedness to protect the lives and property of all residents, in line with the constitutional oath of office taken for that purpose.”

“I solicit also for our continued prayers for the government and people of Imo State at a time like this. The government of Shared Prosperity is real and will always serve the interest of all law-abiding residents.

“In the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, I encourage all Muslims to spare a thought for the vulnerable, weak and needy in our midst and show them, love, by sharing what they have with them,” Uzodimma said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

