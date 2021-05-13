Breaking News
Eid-el-Fitr: Rolex Emameyan Foundation distributes foodstuffs

2:04 pm
Emameyan Foundation during distribution of food items

As Muslims Faithful celebrate Eid-el-Fitr the Rolex Emameyan Foundation led by Chairman Amb Erhomo Rolex Emameyan has embarked on distribution of food items to Muslims Faithfuls.

Rolex who led other members of the Foundation in the distribution of food items described the Eid-el-Fitr as a time to reflect on how humanity is being treated around the world.

He noted that the world needs love peace and harmony and that’s why his foundation decided to reach out to Muslims faithful.

Rolex urged the Muslim faithful to ensure there is love, peace, and justice in their daily lives.

“As a nation, we need to be united irrespective of our ethnicity, religion.
We should be our brother’s keeper.

“Remember we are only ever second to God and no one else.

“Each of us has been given this gift of Life So live It your Way.

“The greatest gift you can have is the gift of another day of life.

“We should stay humble, stay true to our Identity by showing love toward others because love Is Supreme,” he said.

