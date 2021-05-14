Eid-el-Fitr: Pray for forthright, courageous leaders to save Nigeria — Agunloye

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Olu Agunloye has asked Nigerians to pray for forthright, courageous and righteous leaders that will save the country from the edge of the precipice.

The former Minister said this in an Eid-el-Fitr message made available to Vanguard in Akure and signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Rufus B. Aiyenigba.

Agunloye said that “Nigeria is passing through a most challenging period at this time and urged Nigerians to pray for forthright, courageous and righteous leadership to save Nigeria from the edge of the precipice.

‘”Together, we can provide hope that if we all remain determined with genuine commitment to pursuing social justice in our private and public lives and in our politics and polity.

” We would overcome these trying times and emerge as one strong united nation with peace, prosperity and progress”

The National Chairman called on all Nigerians “to embrace yet another auspicious opportunity that this religious period offers all of us to embrace and spread love, compassion and hope for national unity and integration because it is our collective responsibilities to restore peace, justice and order to our dear nation”.

“The successful completion of the holy month calls for celebration and sober reflections because the associated sacrifices, a show of benevolence, tolerance, perseverance and piety during the holy month of Ramadan are not only great tenets demanded by Islam but are precious and credible traits worthy to be emulated by all Nigerians irrespective of religion or belief.”

Agunloye noted that “the Holy month of Ramadan has been an opportunity for all Muslims to fortify their relationships with Allah, strengthen their patience, self-control, and resolve for tolerance”

He added that “considering the precarious state of the country, it is, therefore, a great privilege to have partaken in this Year’s Ramadan and being able to celebrate the Eid-el Fitr.

The chairman enjoined the Muslim faithful to celebrate and continuously show true love in their hearts as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

