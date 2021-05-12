Eid-el Fitr: Olawepo-Hashim felicitates with Muslim Ummah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Business magnate and Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Sallah celebration.

Olawepo-Hashim said the Ramadan, a period of worship to Almighty Allah, should be a time to reflect and abide by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad( SAW) in extending love, acts of unity, and compassion to mankind.

In a message to congratulate Muslims all over the world, particularly in Nigeria, the businessman cum politician called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria especially now that the country is faced with numerous challenges.

He also enjoined Muslims and other Nigerians to use the Sallah period for the renewal of faith for a strong and united Nigeria.

“No doubt, the Ramadan period was characterized by an intensely spiritual exercise that brought Muslims closer to Almighty Allah.

“On this special day, we celebrate with the Muslim Ummah and pray that Almighty Allah will accept the acts of worship and restore ultimate peace and harmony in all parts of the country,” he said.

He added that Ramadan and the Sallah festivities that followed, should be a period of total submission to the will of Almighty Allah and therefore, admonished citizens to be moderate and law-abiding in their conduct in accordance to the teachings of the Holy Prophet ( SAW) so as to have a hitch-free celebration.

” We need peace more than ever before. This period should be for the cleansing of our inner souls and collective prayer for the good and well being of our country,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: