Eid-el- Fitr: Obasa urges Buhari to act on requests by Southern governors

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently act on the requests recently made by the Southern Governors Forum as a way to curb rising insecurity in the country.

He also appealed to Nigerians to see the country’s current challenges as an opportunity to further unite them saying this is a sure way to national progress.

He made the appeal in a statement signed by his CPS, Eromosele Ebhomele, to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Fitri across the world.

Obasa expressed the belief that the security and economic challenges Nigeria is faced with at the moment will soon come to an end.

Obasa said: “President Buhari should not only give a thought to the requests made by the governors, but he should also implement them for the country to move forward.

“This year’s Ramadan afforded many of us the opportunity to pray for the country. It is obvious that the country has some challenges.

“However, the challenges should not be left to the government alone. Every citizen of Nigeria is important and must play that positive role that would ultimately move the country from where it is now to where we want it to be.

“We are a religious set of people and the religions practised in the country teach us to live in love and peace with one another as well as be our neighbours’ brothers and sisters.

“More than ever, we have the responsibility to make the country habitable, devoid of criminal elements, and we must be resolute on this.”

The Speaker congratulated Muslims in Nigeria for witnessing the end of Ramadan. “Beyond the celebration, let us all endlessly practise the virtues of love, obey the commandments of Allah, ensure a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Nigeria and continue to pray to God for more grace,” Obasa urged.

Vanguard News Nigeria

