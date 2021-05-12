EID-EL-FITR: Delta CP deploys 1,715 Officers to worship centres 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali, Tuesday, deployed 1,715 to all Muslim worship centers in the nooks and crannies of the state as part of effort aimed at securing lives and properties of Deltans and residents of the State.

Ali in a statement issued by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, restated his resolve to maintain peace and order at all times, felicitating with all Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Fitr.

The Police boss said: “This month of Ramadan not only brings us blessing but is also believed to instil in adherents the value of sustained and patient acquired to be part of our daily lives. The lesson from this season urges us to shun all differences and exhorts us to promote harmony with the aim to show love and affection for each other according to Allah’s teachings”.

He urged members of the public to continue to assist and collaborate with the police and other security agencies to enable them to serve themselves and the state better, admonishing them “to be security conscious and take appropriate measures towards personal protection and their personal effects, not only at home but also in public places such as markets, worship centres, shopping malls and highways.

“We should remember that Eid is the epitome of collective happiness and its blessing should be spread amongst all. I enjoin everyone while engaging in the celebration of Eid el-Fitr to please adhere to all COVID-19 protocols at all time to help curtail the spread of the pandemic.”

