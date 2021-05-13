Eid El Fitr: Buni felicitates People of Yobe, as Shehu of Borno seeks prayers to end terrorism, bandits 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Yobe State Governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni has felicitated with the people of the state for the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and peaceful celebrations of the Eid El Fitr across the state.

This is even as the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi has solicited prayers for God to intervene in the lingering security challenges posed by the Boko Haram sect, bandits and other criminals operating in the country.

Governor Buni in a Sallah Message through a press statement signed by his Director Media and Press Affairs, Mohammed Mamman on Thursday revealed that the Ramadan fasting observed over the last one month has no doubt taught a lot of lessons to mankind.

Buni said this period, therefore, further inculcates in us a stronger feeling of mercy, love, brotherhood and good character by making the less privileged happy as enjoined by the Almighty Allah.

“During the Ramadan fasting period, the people of the State were shocked with the sad event of attacks on our law-abiding, peaceful and devoted Muslim communities of Geidam and Kanamma towns and environs by ungodly Boko Haram insurgents.

“A number of people lost their lives and many others were displaced from their homes.

“The attacks and the resultant fresh humanitarian crisis were contained as normalcy is returning to the affected communities.

“I wish to take this opportunity to express my condolence to the families of the deceased and pray for them eternal bliss in the hereafter.

“Let me reiterate my support and unalloyed loyalty to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR in his noble drive at eradicating insurgency, kidnapping and activities of outlawed groups threatening our internal security. All good citizens regardless of party affiliation, religion, sectional or any other interest should throw their weight behind Mr President in his attempt at making the country secure where all citizens can pursue their legitimate goals without any barrier in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

“I also wish to commend the Nigerian Armed Forces, other security operatives and the Vigilante groups for their patriotism and gallantry in the fight against insurgency.

“In this crucial time of our development, we should continue to pray to the Almighty Allah for His Guidance to our leaders and development of the people.

“I wish to assure all and sundry that our administration would continue to implement its policies and programmes for the development of Yobe State in accordance with the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

“During this special day of Eid-el-Fitr, I wish to appeal to our people to keep faith and trust in Allah and be modest in celebrations and continue to pray for improved security situation, unity, peace, harmony and progress of our State and the entire country. We should also pray for beneficial rains in the forthcoming cropping season and the good health of all our people.” Buni stated.

In a related development, the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi has paid a Sallah homage to the acting Governor of the state, Hon Umar Usman Kadafur at the Government House Maiduguri.

He said it is the tradition of the Emirate to pay homage to the Government and people of the state during every Eid El Fitr and Eid El Kabir every year.

The Royal Father however said the lingering insecurity posed by Boko Haram in the northeast, Kidnappings and banditry in other parts of the country calls for sustainable prayers for God to restore peace in the land.

“It is unfortunate that our country is witnessing killings and destruction of properties by criminals on a daily basis, and the only solution to this menace is for all of us to pray and ask God to divinely intervene.” He said.

The Royal Father equally commended tremendous support from the Government of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum to the traditional institutions across the state and promised to replicate for the overall development of the state.

Responding, the ag Governor, kadafur thanked the Royal Father for finding time to pay homage to the present administration, and reassured the Government of total commitment towards uplifting the traditional institutions that are the custodian of peace.

Kadafur commended security agencies for their doggedness in the fight against Boko Haram which led to the peaceful celebration of the Eid El Fitr across the state.

