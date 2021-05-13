Eid Al-Fitr: AFAN felicitates with Muslim faithful

Kindly Share This Story:

Seeks FG’s support on providing farmers security

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Thursday, felicitated with Muslims faithful in Nigeria and wished them happy Eid Al-Fitr as they join Muslims across the world to celebrate the day.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, where he assured farmers resolve to produce food despite the rising insecurity across the country.

He said: “The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, wishes our Muslim compatriots happy Eid Al-Fitr.

“The Nigerian Farmers wish the nation respite from all the security challenges pervading its nooks and crannies and assure everyone that we will continue to work assiduously to produce food for all.”

He however said, “We are sorry about the skyrocketing prices of food and pray that 2021 will bring about a bumper harvest and prices will come down appreciably.”

The AFAN boss also added that farmers demand support and improved security from the Federal Government to avert looming food shortages and starvation, “We hope to produce more and flood the market especially with improved security and support from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We listen and look forward to the President and the new charge for restoring security that National Security Adviser to the President informed the nation of yesterday (Tuesday).”

