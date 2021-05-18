Breaking News
Translate

EFCC arrests seven internet fraudster in Rivers

On 7:36 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

EFCC arrests four internet fraudsters in Makurdi

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters.

The seven suspects according to the Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, were picked from a hideout where they carry out their alleged activities.

Uwujaren mentioned the suspects as Victor Ahamefula Chukwuemeka, Goodness Uwem, Kelvin Chukwuemeka, Charles Obulor, Emmanuel Uwem, Osinachi Ikegoruka Innocent, and Uwem Ogadinma Solomon.

ALSO READ: Protest as EFCC arrests 33 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’, army deserter in Osogbo

He noted that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, May 11, following series of established intelligence on their suspicious fraudulent dealings on the internet.

He said: “They were arrested at Mint Hotel, Okilton Drive, Off Ada George Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Items recovered from them include Five (5) mobile phones, two (2) vehicles: one (1) Navy- blue coloured Lexus ES 350 car and one (1) ash-coloured Lexus RX350 Sports Utility Vehicle.

“They will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!