Edo Varsity Uzaire free medical outreach begins in 12 communities

Edo State University Uzaire College of Medical Sciences is starting a six-day free medical outreach on Monday, May 31.

According to a statement by the university authorities, the outreach, under the first batch, will cover 12 communities across Edo.

The outreach will cover free screening for hypertension, free blood stool and urine tests, free drugs, free surgeries and health talk on Covid-19 and other ailments.

The programme will take place in the Town Halls of the following towns: Afuze (June 2-3), Agbede (May 31-June 1), Agenebode (May 31-June 1), Ehor (June 2-3), Fugar (May 31-June 1), Igarra (June 4-5), Jattu May 31-June 1), Okpella (June 4-5), Ososo June 4-5), Sabogida-Ora (June 2-3), Uromi (May 31-June 1) and Uzebba (June 2-3).

It was learnt that the second batch of the outreach would be announced at a later date and would cover other communities across Edo State.

