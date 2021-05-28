Edo PDP, Shaibu others laud Supreme Court ruling on Obaseki’s election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO state chapter of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu and a chieftain of the PDP, Hon Charles Idahosa yesterday lauced the judgment of the Supreme Court that reaffirmed the election of Governor Godwin Obaseki as governor of the state.

A statement by the Media Aide to Shaibu, Benjamin Atu said the ruling has shown that the Judiciary does not lack teeth. “The rule of law is the strong pillar and rock on which Nigeria’s democracy stands. Every other foundation is made of sinking sand because the judiciary is no longer bound by artificial limitations.

“The final judgment today has demonstrated to the World that the Nigerian Judiciary is not a pawn in the hands of desperate politicians to realise their ambition.

The rule of law has prevailed and this has demonstrated further that no one can sit above the law. Justice is the greatest interest of man and the ligament which binds civilized people together. Today’s judgment has reinforced this saying due to the celebration all over Edo State and other parts of the World.”

On his part, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare in a statement said the victory was a testimony to the fact that “this government was enthroned by the wish of Edo people and had the blessings of God.

“With the finality of the Supreme Court judgment, we sincerely hope that APC and it’s leadership will be prepared to turn a new leaf of cooperation and collaboration in the building of a society where Edo People’s welfare is the watchword”

On his part We want to thank the Supreme Court for standing by the truth but I want to make a very serious appeal to the APC leadership in the state, they should stop misleading our people because you cannot continue to feed your followers with lies and fables. For the past two or three weeks they have been jubilating, infact they even sew clothes, they killed cows in anticipation that they have won. Who gives them those kinds of stories I don’t know. Even a 100 level law student should know that there is no case there. Edo state is not Imo.

In Imo state, they challenged the result but here they did not challenge the result they did not say Obaseki did not win they challenged his credentials and the University of Ibadan came to say he was their student. He who alleges must prove.

Look at what the Appeal Court said few days ago, it said they were trying to squeeze water of the rock”

