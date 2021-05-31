Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state during the September 19, 2020 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his recent victory at the Supreme Court which he admitted has put to rest his ambition to reverse the governorship of the state.

In a letter to the governor, Ize-Iyamu also appealed to the governor to initiate an out-of-court settlement for the 14 elected state house of assembly members who are yet to be inaugurated 23 months after they were elected.

He also called on the governor to consider paying the entitlements of elected local government council chairmen, vice-chairmen, elected councilors, and supervisory councilors who were removed from office before the election.

He said “Last Friday’s judgment of the Supreme Court, puts an end to the series of litigations we had over last year’s governorship elections.

“For the records, Your Excellency, your supporters had instituted thirteen (13) different pre-election cases against my deputy and I; all seeking to disqualify us from participating in the election. On our part, our party, the APC had only one case against Your Excellency and your party.

“We also deliberately did not go to the Elections Tribunal, not because we did not have issues but because we felt it was better to allow you to face the job at hand, more so as our party at the National level had congratulated you.

“We are happy that all these cases have come to an end. Now that it is all over, please accept my congratulations.

“Having said that, I want to appeal to you to kindly consider the pertinent issues of the 14 constituencies, including the two in your local government – Oredo and the two in your deputy’s local government – Etsako West, that are presently without representation at the Edo State Assembly. Though the matter is in court, you are in a vantage position to consider an out-of-court settlement of the issue, in the overall interest of our state.

“Your Excellency, for us in the APC, as the opposition party in the state, we have a duty to ensure that your government always does the right thing.”

