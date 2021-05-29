Edevbie congratulates Okowa on sixth anniversary in office

Kindly Share This Story:

Olorogun David Edevbie, former Chief of Staff to Delta State Governor, Sen. (Dr.) Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Governor on his sixth anniversary in office.

Edevbie congratulated Okowa in a special Inauguration Day message to the Delta State Governor, saying his administration has brought impactful governance to Delta State.

“On this special occasion commemorating six years of your administration, I wish to extend my hearty congratulations to His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa,” Edevbie said.

“You have justified the mandate given to you by God and the great people of Delta State and completed major legacy projects for sustainable development in the State, in line with your campaign promises.”

“You have deployed an effective means for sustaining peace, initiated programs and policies that better the lives of Deltans, and prioritised human capital development. Indeed, you are building a stronger Delta.”

“I congratulate you on these six years of an impactful administration, and I look forward to more fruitful years ahead.”

“Cheers to six years of building a stronger Delta! Cheers to more to come! Cheers to 22 years of friendship! Congratulations.”

