ECOWAS pushes for direct election of MPs into parliament

By Victoria Ojeme

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is seeking powers to enable the bloc elect members of its parliament through direct universal suffrage.

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, said the major advantage of direct election of representatives is that it guarantees that the people have the ultimate choice on what will benefit the entire Community

The Parliament is currently composed of 115 seats drawn from the parliament of each Member State and having a guaranteed minimum of five seats. The remaining forty (40) seats is shared on the basis of population.

In his address at the opening ceremony of the 2021 First Ordinary Session of the Community Parliamentary in Abuja, Speaker Tunis expressed his commitment to the realization of this political ideal.

“Direct election by the people we serve gives leaders a sense of responsibility and makes them realize that they have been chosen by the people to play a patriotic and dedicated role,” he said.

He explained that “the major advantage of direct election of representatives is that it guarantees that the people have the ultimate choice on what will benefit the entire Community. Similarly, citizens know exactly who their representatives are.

“This will allow the ECOWAS citizens to have ownership of decisions made within our region. When people know that they are being heard and making a difference, they are much more inclined to care about what is going on in their country,” he added.

According to him, other regional Parliaments, such as the European Parliament, which had its first direct elections in 1979, profoundly changed the institutional position of the Parliament and became the founding document of a more democratic European Union.

“I am of the conviction that the ECOWAS Parliament shares a similar position. The first step towards attaining full parliamentary status is the direct election of members into the ECOWAS Parliament. This is not an isolated quest; it is boldly enshrined in the Supplementary Act Relating to the Enhancement of the Powers of the ECOWAS Parliament. Article 18/1a provides that “Representatives shall be elected by direct universal suffrage by the citizens of Member States”,” he said.

Tunis said that when attained, the law will provide a strong democratic legitimacy for the ECOWAS Parliament, and further solidify its role as the voice of the citizens, strongly defending their interest. “Only a directly elected Parliament can gain democratic powers and confer new competences on the Community, which will be regarded as the political will of the people,” he said.

Other matters addressed by the speaker include the developments in Mali.

“Earlier this year, I led a Parliamentary Fact-Finding Mission to that Country and held discussions with all Stake Holders in the transition process. We were assured by all parties of their commitment towards a transition to democratic rule.

“Unfortunately, we have observed a few days ago, a dramatic shift in the political situation, which led to the arrest of the Transitional President, His Excellency Bah N’Daw and the Prime Minister, Mr. Moctar Ouane.

“I wish to emphasize that the ECOWAS Parliament condemns, in the strongest terms, the military take over in Mali and all acts in the region that threatens or stalls the process of entrenching Democracy across our States. We have made many efforts in securing a peaceful and stable ECOWAS and it is about time we take firm and decisive actions against forces that tend to reverse this trend. The ECOWAS Parliament stands ready to support all efforts aimed at putting Mali on the right trajectory of peace and democracy,” he said.

He also urged member states to expedite the payment and remittance of community levies.

“It [is] resolved that Member States unconditionally honor their obligations to the Institution by providing the resources that have been duly collected in the name of ECOWAS and needed to finance projects and programs, particularly the fight against insecurity and improving the living conditions of the people in the Community,” Tunis said.

