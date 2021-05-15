ECOWAS-EU, LITE-AFRICA graduate 58 trainees in small arms project

Kindly Share This Story:

The European Union and Economic Communities of West Africa in conjunction with the Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment (LITE-Africa) and the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) have graduated 58 trainees in the second batch of the EU-ECOWAS Small Arms Action Project, held in Abuja.

Dr Joseph Bisina, Executive Director, LITE-AFRICA, said this in Abuja while speaking on behalf of the EU-ECOWAS during the programme.

He said the EU and ECOWAS funded the Small Arms and Light Weapon SALW Action with the aim to equip repentant youths with their chosen and desired skills for personal and economic growth.

While congratulating the 58 graduands who were trained in various skills in welding, Bisina urged them to make good use of the opportunity as they continue to make good choices in life. He said the next phase will be to set them all up by providing them with starter pack, revealing that their start-up will not be automatic as character, behaviour, and attitude will determine largely who will benefit from the next stage.

Vanguard News Nigeria

