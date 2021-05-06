Economic Growth: FG must remove sectoral rigidities to unlock private sector participation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning has presented the report of the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#26) to the General Public, in Abuja.

While speaking on the report of the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit, the NESG Chairman of the NESG, Mr. Asue Ighodalo stated that the unprecedented turmoil unleashed by the global COVID-19 pandemic as well as the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests by Nigerian youth was paramount in the minds of Nigerians as the NES #26 was convened.

He stated that over 6,400 national and global policymakers, business leaders, development partners, scholars, youths and citizens participated, and that the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit had 8 Plenary Sessions, 6 High-Level Panels, 5 Design Workshops, 4 CEO Roundtables and 14 Pre-Summit Events.

Furthermore, the Chairman of the NESG mentioned that Government at all levels must unlock more private sector participation by removing sectoral rigidities that inhibit the potential of businesses to drive economic growth and the private sector must accelerate economic progress through innovation and investment strategies to unleash the dynamism of enterprise and industry for global competitiveness.

The Honourable Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed expressed her gratitude to the NESG and all stakeholders for participating in the process that led to the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit.

She stated that the Federal government is committed to continued and stronger partnerships with the NESG, the private sector and key stakeholders for the benefit of the Nigerian Economy.

Mrs. Ahmed thanked the NESG for their continued support and stated that asides the joint hosting of the Annual Nigerian Economic Summit, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group is currently assisting the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in its efforts at producing the Successor Plans to both the Nigeria Vision 20:2020 and Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP), 2017-2020.

Furthermore, the Honourable Minister stated that the government would put in place policies that would ensure the implementation of the recommendations in ministries, departments and agencies. She thereafter announced the new dates for the 27th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#27) for the 25th and 26th of October 2021 and revealed that the joint planning committee will begin work in earnest.

