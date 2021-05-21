Ebubeagu: Indigenes condemn Ebonyi govt’s threat to arrest opposition leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the recent statement by the Ebonyi State govt where he threatened to arrest some leaders of the opposition party over insecurity, some indigenes under the aegis of Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has condemned the move.

The association, however, called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to immediately redeploy both the State’s Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, and the AIG, Zone 9, Etem Ene Okon, saying both might have become willing tools in the hands of the governor.

The statement was made during a courtesy visit on May 19, 2021, by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Etem Ene Okon, and other CPs and officers under the Zone 9 Command.

But in a statement made available to newsmen Friday in Abuja, by the AESID President, Amb. Paschal Oluchukwu, said the governor should be held responsible if any evil befalls any of the opposition leaders in the state.

The AESID said: “To this end, therefore, we call on the security agencies to hold the government accountable should any evil or attack befall the listed and unlisted PDP stakeholders.

“While we condemn in strongest terms, these imminent threats on the lives of Ebonyi opposistion leaders, we wish to once again appeal to Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to immediately redeploy both the State’s Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, and the said AIG, Zone 9, Etem Ene Okon as we believe that the both have already become very willing tools.

“But it appears the Governor is not only remaining on a free fall but wants total anarchy in our once peaceful State. The live and let live, stay in your party and let others remain in their sermon that AESID have been preaching to the Governor appears to have utterly fallen on deaf ears.”

“Again, we condemn this baseless resort to name-callings and onslaughts against elders of the PDP for the simple reason that they saw very cogent reasons to remain in the PDP when the Governor embarked on his rather solitary sojourn to the ruling APC.

“Whereas as a group we, just like the rest of Ebonyians, may have no problems with his decision to dump the party that gave him their all since his political journey, we are irked by his unfortunate lies and desperation to play politics with everything in the state including security issues as represented in his claim in the said audio clip.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: