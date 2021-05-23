Driving against traffic: Lagos impounds 10 vehicles on International Airport Road

Kindly Share This Story:

To prosecute erring drivers

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) says it has impounded 10 vehicles on Muritala Mohammed International Airport Road for driving against traffic just as it has vowed to, henceforth, commence the arrest and prosecution of drivers of vehicles impounded for driving against traffic in addition to the forfeiture of such vehicles.

The number plates of the 10 impounded vehicles are: Sinotruck (LND 26 XW), Toyota Corolla (BDG 935 FY), A – Zebra (AGL 18 AH), Ford Limited (PF 3622 SPY), Toyota Matrix (KSF 15 DS), Highlander (LSD 01 GR), Toyota Hiace (GGE 506 XZ), Mini Bus (BDG 484 TC), Toyota Hilux (KJA 392 XT) and Toyota Hilux (AAA 987 ET).

The Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, was leading his team on a routine enforcement of traffic law in the metropolis when he ran into some of the vehicles driving against traffic on Airport Road on Friday night.

Further waiting in the the area by the team led to the seizure of more vehicles bringing the total number to 10.

Expressing surprises at the unending attitude of some motorists still driving against traffic in view of the impound and auction policy of the state government, Jejeloye noted that, “forthwith, Taskforce would start prosecuting drivers of vehicles impounded for one way.”

He said it is appalling that despite the seizure of vehicles and auctioning them after obtaining court order, many motorists still drive against traffic, stressing that the agency would implement the Traffic Law for driving against the traffic completely.

Jejeloye noted that it has become necessary to forthwith begin the arrest and prosecution of drivers of vehicles impounded for driving against traffic because of the unyielding stance of many motorists still caught in the act.

He added that Lagos State Law provided for a year imprisonment for drivers of vehicle impounded for driving against traffic as well as forfeiture of such vehicles.

“It is disturbing that you still find many highly enlightened motorists driving against traffic just like the uneducated ones.

In view of the fact that many lives have been cut short by vehicles driving against traffic, many motorists are still in the habit of driving against the traffic, putting the lives of pedestrians and other road users in danger”, he stated.

He noted that the agency would step up efforts to ensure that perpetrators are made to face justice, adding that, no one would be spared in enforcing the law forthwith.

It would be recalled that Lagos State Traffic Law stipulates forfeiture of vehicle for driving against traffic along with a year imprisonment for a first offender; three years imprisonment and forfeiture of the vehicle to the State and capturing of data and biometrics for second and subsequent offence.

Vanguard News Nigeria

