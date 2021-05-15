Dr Okegbue receives award, charges Institute to partner govt. to end corruption in procurement

Kindly Share This Story:

A United Nations-POLAC Peace Ambassador and MD/CEO, Combatant Guards Limited, Chief (Dr) Nzeribe Okegbue JP, has charged the Institute of Strategic Procurement and Resources Management to partner both State and Federal government , and other agencies to curb the mess in the procurement processes , stressing that only those who are proficient and experience should handle contract on procurement.

He spoke when top management team of the Institute led by its President, Mr. Casmir Azubuike, paid him a courtesy call earlier today in his office, Lagos, where he was awarded a Fellow.

On receiving the honour, Okegbue expressed warm appreciation and said , it is a privilege that the Institute set aside protocol to visit him with great honour and promise to ensure that he partner with them for greater development of human capacity, stating that procurement is needed in all sectors.

The issue of procurement is very wide both in private and public sector he noted. “One of the challenges we are having as a nation is in the area of negligence in procurement processes thereby making things to go wrong. So, the Institute has a lot of work to do. In the same vein, efforts should geared towards making the procurement process standard devoid of corruption otherwise, it will hinder the fight against insurgents if it has to do with arms. Look at what is happening in the security sector. We need to follow best global practice”

Amb. Okegbue however challenged the management of the Institute to partner with security agencies especially in the area of holding conferences, seminars where they can invite security personnel from EFCC, ICPC, etc to come and deliver lecture on corruption as it concerns procurement. “The Institute needs to work seriously on nepotism. I am referring to most contract being awarded to individuals on the basis of man know man. Contracts are given to the wrong people on the basis of tribe, not competency. This is the area the Institute has to work with government and other concerned agencies to put a stop. You have to continue to draw attention of the public to this. You have to also advocate against nepotism in all sector, both public and private and then be an eye of the government to unravel the mess in process.

Speaking on human resources: The biggest resources Nigeria has is human itself, it is not oil because it is the human being that will bring out the best crude oil but the problem the country has is that, we dont want to recognise the best within us. That is why our best medical doctors are taken pleasure outside the country.

On his part, Mr. Azubuike reiterated why the Institute had to confer the award on the Ambassador, hinting however, that it is a well-deserved honour and Okegbues profile including achievements in the security and management development were enviable. Corroborating this were Dr. Andrew Aigbe, Registrar of the Institute and his Deputy, Gabriel Fagbohun. The duo expressed reasons why procurement is essential for responsive individuals who engage in contract. “Procurement itself deals with resources management too. It is an agent of resources management. If the human resources is distorted, it will affect productive. So, being a fellow, then, you must be an active resource person in business towards ensuring output they concluded.

At the visit include, Mark C. Orgu, President/Editor-in-Chief, Afrikanwatch Network, who is media consultant to Amb. Okegbue, Ezeamaka Victor Richards, Mrs. Akpan, and Mr. John.

