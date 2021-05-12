Dr Amir Feily Non-Surgical Approach as a New and Effective Treatment for Defected Scars

Kindly Share This Story:

Modern technology provides the capability to personalize healthcare to fit the needs of individual patients. And it’s only going to get better.

Injuries to face pose several challenges to the facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

A scar is the final, unavoidable result of any wound; whether it is repaired masterfully or neglected in its entirety.

Facial scarring can be particularly troublesome to patients as it is something the patient and those they encounter will see on a daily basis. Even if vital structures have been protected and function restored, an unappealing facial scar can cause persistent and significant emotional suffering in patients. Surgeons can minimize the impact of facial scarring on a patient through careful planning and the use of optimal reconstructive measures.

While surgery is the mainstay of treatment for scars in the most of references but Dr. Feily claims non-surgical modalities such as laser treatment is a good part of surgeon’s armamentarium. Although laser is just for resurfacing of scars but Dr. Feily presented a new mode of use of laser to stimulate new tissues for treating lost skin tissue.

He claimed that by one session laser it is possible to meticulously repaired lost tissues and also by stimulation of new tissues returned them to their original state.

The following patient is an example of a patient who has achieved the excellent result only with one session laser. The technique composed of uses ablative fractional Co2 laser by variety of modes and setting.

He hopes this treatment will allow scar patients to eliminate their emotional suffer and face the world with confidence once more.

