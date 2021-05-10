Breaking News
Dozens of Muslim worshippers kidnapped in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

Dozens of Muslim worshippers performing the congregational prayers (Tahajjud prayers performed during Ramadan) were reportedly kidnapped by bandits in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The bandits, it was gathered, stormed the area around 2 am and kidnapped the worshippers in a mosque located in the outskirt of the town.

Sources in the area said the bandits whisked away mostly men and women as well as children in the attack.

The Katsina State Police Command was yet to issue any official statement on the ugly incident.

